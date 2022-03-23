Sweet Cornbread
by Jes Thomas
Instagram: @jessoulfood I
Ingredients:
1 T butter
1 tsp canola oil
1/2 C Cornmeal (white or yellow)
1 1/2 C all Purpose Flour
2/3 C Sugar
1 T baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/3 C canola oil
3 T melted butter, cooled
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 1/4 whole milk
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Put 1 T butter and 1 tsp oil in an 8 inch cast iron skillet. Place in oven until butter is melted.
In a medium bowl, combine corneal, flour , sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk butter, eggs and milk. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture, pour in liquid mixture and stir until just blended. Pour into the skillet. Bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.