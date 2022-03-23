Sweet Cornbread

1 T butter 1 tsp canola oil 1/2 C Cornmeal (white or yellow) 1 1/2 C all Purpose Flour 2/3 C Sugar 1 T baking powder 1/2 tsp salt 1/3 C canola oil 3 T melted butter, cooled 2 eggs, slightly beaten 1 1/4 whole milk

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Put 1 T butter and 1 tsp oil in an 8 inch cast iron skillet. Place in oven until butter is melted.

In a medium bowl, combine corneal, flour , sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk butter, eggs and milk. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture, pour in liquid mixture and stir until just blended. Pour into the skillet. Bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.