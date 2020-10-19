x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Five At Four

Sweet Potato Casserole

The Museum of Appalachia cooks food like our grandmas. Here's one of their most popular recipes this time of year using sweet potatoes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet potato casserole
Prepared by the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients:

4-6 cups cooked sweet potatoes
2 sticks butter
4 eggs
2 cups of regular sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Cinnamon 

Directions: 

Mix all ingredients together with a mixer. Pour into greased casserole dish.

Topping:

1 stick soft butter
1 cup all purpose flour
2 cups pecans
2 cups brown sugar

Directions:

Mix together until crumble. Spread over casserole. Bake 25-30 mins on 350 degrees.

The Museum of Appalachia's Fall Harvest Weekend is Oct. 22-24, 2020 with Sheep Shearing on Oct. 24, museumofappalachia.org