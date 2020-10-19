KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet potato casserole
Prepared by the Museum of Appalachia
Ingredients:
4-6 cups cooked sweet potatoes
2 sticks butter
4 eggs
2 cups of regular sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Cinnamon
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together with a mixer. Pour into greased casserole dish.
Topping:
1 stick soft butter
1 cup all purpose flour
2 cups pecans
2 cups brown sugar
Directions:
Mix together until crumble. Spread over casserole. Bake 25-30 mins on 350 degrees.
The Museum of Appalachia's Fall Harvest Weekend is Oct. 22-24, 2020 with Sheep Shearing on Oct. 24, museumofappalachia.org