KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet & Spicy Syrup by Jes Thomas
Follow Jes on Instgram @jessoulfood
Jes Writes:
Chicken & Waffles are the perfect brunch, but it's even better with this sweet & spicy syrup.
The caramel notes and the slight heat elevate your meal to a global level.
Ingredients:
3/4 cups white sugar
1/3 cup buttermilk
4 T butter
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons Asian hot chili sauce (Sriracha)
Directions:
In a saucepan, stir together the sugar, buttermilk, butter, and baking soda. Bring to a boil, and cook for 5- 7 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the heat, and stir in the chili sauce.