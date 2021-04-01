Jes Thomas shares a syrup recipe with many uses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet & Spicy Syrup by Jes Thomas

Follow Jes on Instgram @jessoulfood

Jes Writes:

Chicken & Waffles are the perfect brunch, but it's even better with this sweet & spicy syrup.

The caramel notes and the slight heat elevate your meal to a global level.

Ingredients:

3/4 cups white sugar

1/3 cup buttermilk

4 T butter

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons Asian hot chili sauce (Sriracha)

Directions: