KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Taco Crackers
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
3 (10 ounce) packages oyster crackers
3/4 cup oil
1 envelope taco seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together seasonings until well blended. Spread crackers in a large roasting pan. Sprinkle evenly with the seasoning mixture. Toss gently to coat. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden. Stir once or twice.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.