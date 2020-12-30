x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Five At Four

Taco Crackers

Need a New Year's Eve snack? This recipe from Miss Olivia may do the trick.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Taco Crackers
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

3 (10 ounce) packages oyster crackers
3/4 cup oil
1 envelope taco seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together seasonings until well blended.  Spread crackers in a large roasting pan.  Sprinkle evenly with the seasoning mixture.  Toss gently to coat.  Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden.  Stir once or twice.

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.