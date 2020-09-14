Take a drive back in time through Knoxville's historic neighborhoods

The Knoxville History Project offers free driving tours through Bearden, East and North Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three free driving tours take history lessons on the road in Knoxville.

"There's a lot you can see without getting out of your car," Historian Jack Neely said.

The Knoxville History Project created three routes through Bearden, East and North Knoxville that you can download and explore on your own.

Neely said they're currently developing a South Knoxville tour as well.

Each driving tour is about 8-10 miles long and features more than 25 stops.

"You might have noticed [the buildings] before. You might never have seen them before, but we'll tell you the story of how they came to be and what they meant to the community at the time," Neely said.

Neely hopes the tours will help people learn more about the city they call home.