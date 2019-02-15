In mid-February at Tsali Notch Vineyard, there are no lush rows of green grapes. The vines are bare and the branches are dry, but what happens now sets the stage for harvest in the fall.

"The pruning process is the most important step in the growth of the fruit," explained manager JD Dalton as he snipped away the dead branches. "You gotta be careful. These things will smack you in the face and make you say things you shouldn't on TV."

At Tsali Notch, the pruning process takes several months because it's all done by hand.

"It's like if you squeeze a stress ball. Let's say you do that 10 million times a day. The first ten are okay, but after you get into a couple hundred, it's a different story," Dalton laughed.

Even though the vines are bare, the vineyard is open year-round.

"The most important thing you can do this time of year is come in and taste what we've harvested for you," Dalton said. "We have seven different wines and we're looking to add another one here shortly. Everything you taste was grown right here at this facility."

Dalton added that when people visit the vineyard, he wants them to slow down and 'smell the berries.' Soak in the views of the Smokies and unwind from the work week.

Do you know of a great way to celebrate surviving another work week? Send your TGIF ideas to Emily at Edevoe@WBIR.com.