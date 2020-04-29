KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In this race, there's no starting line, no organized course to follow, and there's not even a set method for how to compete.



"Runners, bikers. We have had people rollerblade, we've had people walk it. You can do whatever you like," said Shelby Scott, the moderator for this latest season of what's called the "Crafty Grenade Race."

The weekly event combines skill with strategy because even the fastest competitors can come in last if they don't know their way around town.

"At its core, it's a scavenger hunt. So, you have a map with a bunch of locations on it, and your goal is to hit as many locations on that map within a time limit," Scott explained, adding that participants can start and finish wherever they want, making it the perfect social 'socially distant' activity.

To earn points, you have to post a selfie at each location. Scott said to support local restaurants that are closed during COVID-19, they've started awarding bonus points if people order take-out or other curbside merchandise on race night.

The person with the most points at the end of the night is the winner.



"It is a fantastic group of people that really loves competition, but not in a way where you feel as though you can't break into it. We love having new faces come and show up," Scott said.

The race takes place each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For details of the week's map or time limit, go to Crafty Grenade Race on Instagram or visit their website for more information about the race's rules.

