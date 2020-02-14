KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's Valentine's Day! If you forgot to pick up a card for your special someone, the Live at Five at Four team has your back.
What better way to say, 'I love you' than a picture of Russell Biven or Dr. Bob?
Of course, to make your Valentine feel extra special, you'll probably want to print these out. Just right-click on the picture, open it in a new tab, hit print, and voilà! The perfect card for your sweetheart.*
*We take no responsibility if these cards land you in the dog house on Valentine's Day.
WBIR
WBIR
WBIR
WBIR
WBIR
WBIR
WBIR
WBIR