KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Combination Kitchen Sink Calzone

Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoa

Ingredients:

13 oz pizza dough

8 oz ricotta cheese

Pinch of Romano cheese

Pinch of dry parsley

Pinch of black pepper

8 oz mozzarella

Fillings:

Diced clove of fresh garlic

Approx 4 oz of each of the following:

Green & red peppers

Sweet onions

Mushrooms

Black olives

Green olives

Cooked ground beef

Chopped ham

Sliced Italian sausage

Pepperoni (10-12 slices)

Directions:

Sautee all fillings together until they are heated thoroughly.

Work dough into a circle.

Add ricotta on half of the circle.

Sprinkle parsley, black pepper and Romano on top of ricotta.

Spoon all fillings on top of ricotta.

Finally, add mozzarella cheese on top of fillings

Close Calzone over all fillings

Cut away any loose dough

Bake approximately 10 minutes in oven at 450.

Serve with side on marinara