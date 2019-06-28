KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Combination Kitchen Sink Calzone
Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoa
Ingredients:
13 oz pizza dough
8 oz ricotta cheese
Pinch of Romano cheese
Pinch of dry parsley
Pinch of black pepper
8 oz mozzarella
Fillings:
Diced clove of fresh garlic
Approx 4 oz of each of the following:
Green & red peppers
Sweet onions
Mushrooms
Black olives
Green olives
Cooked ground beef
Chopped ham
Sliced Italian sausage
Pepperoni (10-12 slices)
Directions:
Sautee all fillings together until they are heated thoroughly.
Work dough into a circle.
Add ricotta on half of the circle.
Sprinkle parsley, black pepper and Romano on top of ricotta.
Spoon all fillings on top of ricotta.
Finally, add mozzarella cheese on top of fillings
Close Calzone over all fillings
Cut away any loose dough
Bake approximately 10 minutes in oven at 450.
Serve with side on marinara