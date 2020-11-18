This lemon cake recipe is refreshing any time of the year

Lemons may be sour but in this recipe from Miss Olivia, they're very sweet to eat!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Lemon Cake

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

2 layers of lemon cake, your choice of store bought, cake mix or from scratch.



Cut each layer horizontally.



Set aside.

For the filling and frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

2-3 tablespoons half and half

2-3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons grated lemon peel

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 (8 ounce) carton of extra creamy cool whip

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, half and half, lemon peel and lemon juice, until smooth. Add powdered sugar and whisk until smooth. Thinly spread some of the lemon mixture on three of the cut surfaces. Fold Cool Whip into the remaining mixture.

Place layers atop each other. Frost top and sides. Refrigerate.