KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fitness program in Knoxville with a very specific clientele, Survivor Fitness, started when its founder finished cancer treatment and discovered there were no accessible fitness programs that catered to his unique post-cancer needs.

"I’m a testicular cancer survivor myself," Founder Aaron Grunke said. "I was lonely, depressed, and didn’t really know where to start. That’s why Survivor Fitness exists."

Trainers work one-on-one with clients like Erin Johnson and Deb Panella who both joined Survivor Fitness after finishing treatment for breast cancer.

"It just made me feel better emotionally. I felt stronger. Jared, my trainer, was awesome at pushing me when I needed to be pushed, but also when something was painful, he would back off," Panella said. "I feel better than I have in ten years. I feel a lot of strength in my upper body that I haven't felt in a long time, and I can lift my grandkids now."

Johnson is one of the newest clients, starting the program a few months ago.

"I can tell that I’m stronger. I have the ability to get up and go and do more, whereas I used to hold back with things thinking, 'oh I can’t do that or I’m not able to do that,' But I am. I can do these things," Johnson said.

To help fund sessions for cancer survivors, Survivor Fitness is hosting its 2nd annual Fitness on the Field event on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Anyone can come and participate in all-level fitness classes at the Anderson Training Center, UT Football's indoor practice facility. Admission costs $35, which covers one training session for a cancer survivor in the program, and check-in begins at 8:40 a.m.

