Toasted Olive bread

Prepared by Joy McCabe
Joy writes:
This is a really easy side dish that’s super tasty too. If you don’t think you’d like olive bread you can certainly use other types of bread. The red pepper flakes are also optional, but I think they add interest without much heat. Another great idea, you can keep frozen bread, pre-sliced, on hand making this delicious bread ready when you want it.
Ingredients:
1 loaf olive bread, sliced 1/2” to 1” thick
Extra virgin olive oil
Coarse kosher salt
Red pepper flakes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Please bread slices on parchment lined baking sheet. Brush olive oil on the bread slices and sprinkle lightly with salt and red pepper flakes.
Bake for about 10-15 minutes until bread is golden around the edges and the oil is bubbly. Best served hot.