Tomato Pie

In a pot of boiling water: gently place tomatoes in boiling water, after 5 minutes or you see the peel pulling loose remove from water. (You are not cooking the tomatoes. This will release the peel easily. ) I dip mine out and sit in a baking dish and toss a little ice on them to get the peel off. It will slide off easily. Place tomatoes in a strainer while working them. Quarter tomatoes. You should have around 3 cups.