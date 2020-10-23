Tomato Pie
Prepared by Melissa Graves with Donna's Cafe
Ingredients:
1 pie shell prebake in preheated 350 oven till brown
1/2 cup onion chopped
5-8 tomatoes cored
1/2 cup mayo
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
1 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup mozzarella
1/2 cup cheddar
2 TBS minced garlic
1/4 cup fresh basil or 2 TBS dried
Directions:
In a pot of boiling water: gently place tomatoes in boiling water, after 5 minutes or you see the peel pulling loose remove from water. (You are not cooking the tomatoes. This will release the peel easily. ) I dip mine out and sit in a baking dish and toss a little ice on them to get the peel off. It will slide off easily. Place tomatoes in a strainer while working them. Quarter tomatoes. You should have around 3 cups.
Place tomatoes in baked pie shell
Sautéed onions till tender add over tomatoes In a mixing bowl combine remaining ingredients. Mix together Pour over tomatoes and onion mixture Bake in a 350 oven 25-45 minutes or until top is golden brown