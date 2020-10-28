Tomato Soup to warm up a chilly day

2 tablespoons butter 3/4 cup finely chopped onion 2 ribs celery, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 (28 ounce) can tomatoes, diced, or crushed, plain or seasoned *for a spicier taste, add a can of lightly drained Rotel tomatoes. Rotel comes in several stages of "hot".

In a heavy saucepan, over medium heat, cook onion and celery until tender. Add garlic and cook a minute longer. Add tomatoes and broth. Bring to low boil and simmer ten minutes. Add heavy cream. Season to taste. Stir with a stick blender until fairly smooth. Use stand blender if desired, but only pulse to desired consistency. Hot liquids in blenders can cause painful burns.