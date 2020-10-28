Tomato Soup to warm up a chilly day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tomato Soup
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Kitchen
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 (28 ounce) can tomatoes, diced, or crushed, plain or seasoned *for a spicier taste, add a can of lightly drained Rotel tomatoes. Rotel comes in several stages of "hot".
3 cups chicken broth
1/3 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a heavy saucepan, over medium heat, cook onion and celery until tender. Add garlic and cook a minute longer. Add tomatoes and broth. Bring to low boil and simmer ten minutes. Add heavy cream. Season to taste. Stir with a stick blender until fairly smooth. Use stand blender if desired, but only pulse to desired consistency. Hot liquids in blenders can cause painful burns.
For richer flavor, stir one tablespoon of butter just before serving.
Miss Olivia's Table is located 1108 W. Broadway Avenue in Maryville.