Torcheless Creme Brulee

Jes Thomas creates a decadent dessert.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Torchless Crème Brulee

by Jes Thomas on Instagram @jessoulfood

Ingredients:

5 large egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 and 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup raspberries

1/4 C granulated sugar for melting

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Whisk the egg yolks and 1/2 cup of granulated sugar together. Set aside. (At this point or before you temper the egg yolks in the next step, bring a small kettle or pot of water to a boil. You'll need hot water to pour into the baking sheet for the water bath.)

3. Heat the heavy cream, and salt together in a medium saucepan over medium heat. As soon as it begins to simmer, remove from heat. Stir in the vanilla extract. Slowly pour one spoonful at a time warmed cream and whisk into the egg mixture. Continue until you have incorporated all of the cream.

4. Place a towel in a roasting pan. Place 6-8 ramekins on the towel (depends on the size of your ramekins. Alternately, you can use a shallow casserole dish for group presentation instead of individual portions. Put berries in the ramekin if desired. Pour custard on top of berries, evenly distributing the custard between each ramekin. Carefully pour hot water into the pan on the towel, avoiding spilling into the custards.

5. Bake until the edges are set and centers are a little jiggly. The time depends on the depth of your ramekins. Check at 30 minutes.

6. Remove pan from the oven and, using an oven mitt, remove the ramekins from the pan. Place on a wire rack to cool for at least 1 hour. Place in the refrigerator, loosely covered, and chill for at least 4 hours and up to 2 days before topping.

7. BEFORE SERVING: Add a light sprinkle of sugar on top of custard.