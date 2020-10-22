Tractor rides, pumpkin painting at Museum of Appalachia's Fall Harvest Weekend

The fall-themed event runs Oct. 22-24, 2020

CLINTON, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton was buzzing with the sounds of antique tractors, sawmilling, blacksmithing and children for its first-ever Fall Harvest Weekend.

Development Director Lindsey Gallaher said the event takes the place of an antique show and sheep shearing days that were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The three-day event includes everything from antique tractors, sorghum-making, sawmilling demonstrations, to live old-time music. Gallaher said they'll host sheep shearing demonstrations on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Gallaher said they've spaced out the activities around the grounds to keep people socially distanced. They're also asking that guests purchases their tickets online before they come.