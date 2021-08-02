The University of Tennessee Culinary Arts Program offers many different classes. Visit their website to learn more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Traditional Turkish Hummus

Prepared by Eda Gokcecik of the UT Culinary & Catering program

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:



2 cups of chickpeas / garbanzo beans, canned

6 tablespoons of tahini

Juice from 1 lemon, see note

6 cubes of ice

2 large garlic cloves, whole

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of salt

To garnish:

Ground sumac, to taste

Ground cumin, to taste

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

Instructions:

For a perfectly smooth hummus, peel the chickpeas. Add 2 cups of chickpeas in a large bowl and rub to take the skin off. Fill the bowl with water and skins will start to float. When you drain, skins will be collected on top the water.

Add peeled chickpeas, garlic cloves, salt, tahini and 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice to food processor. Run for 7-8 minutes on low-medium speed. While the food processor is working the hummus will get warm. To avoid that add 6 cubes of ice, one cube at a time. Ice will help to make a smooth hummus as well.

After a couple of minutes, hummus will be okay but not smooth enough. Continue until the hummus becomes creamy. You can run on high speed at this stage.

Note: You may want extra lemon, tahini and salt. Taste and adjust the lemon, tahini and salt to your taste. Garlic and olive oil always need time to settle. If you have 2-3 hours before eating the taste will be even better.

To Serve:

When the hummus is ready put into a serving dish and make a little crater with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with ground sumac, cumin and pour 2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil into and around the crater that you created.