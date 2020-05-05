KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lemon Blueberry Cake

Prepared by Leah Teno with the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 & 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup full fat buttermilk

Zest & juice of 3 medium lemons

1 & 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line three 8 or 9 inch cake pans with parchment paper.

Beat butter until smooth. Add both sugars and beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating between additions. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl if necessary.

In a separate large bowl sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to butter and sugar mixture and mix until just moistened.

Add buttermilk, lemon juice and zest and mix until combined.

Toss blueberries in 1 Tbs flour and then gently fold into batter. Batter will be very thick. Be careful not to over mix.

Pour into three prepared cake pans and bake for 20-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Layers in 8inch pans may take a couple more minutes.

Cool completely before frosting with cream cheese frosting. Decorate with fresh blueberries.

Cream Cheese Frosting

8 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup softened butter

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1-2 Tbs heavy cream or milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions

Beat butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract and salt. Gradually add powdered sugar. If frosting is too thick add heavy cream or milk one tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached.