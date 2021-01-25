Treat yourself this winter with Joy's chicken stew recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Chicken Stew with Biscuits
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Joy writes:
This is my favorite comfort food! It's so cozy and satisfying on a cold day.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
3-4 carrots, thinly sliced
5 celery stalks, thinly sliced
1 14.4-ounce package frozen pearl onions
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3/4 cup milk
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 cups cooked chopped chicken
Four to six cooked biscuits
Directions:
In a 5 quart Dutch oven or large heavy pot, heat butter over medium high heat. Add carrots, celery, and onions; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 7-10 minutes. Sprinkle vegetables with flour, stir in milk, broth, and thyme. Cook until liquid is thickened, stirring occasionally about 2-3 minutes. Add chicken; simmer until cooked through about 3-5 minutes. Serve chicken stew over a hot biscuit split in half.
Note: Use your favorite biscuits whether frozen or a recipe made from scratch. While the biscuits bake, prepare the chicken stew. If the stew is too thick, thin it out with a little water or chicken broth.