Treat yourself this winter with Joy's chicken stew recipe

Joy McCabe knows a good recipe and this one certainly is hard to beat on a cold, winter's night.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Chicken Stew with Biscuits

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Joy writes:

This is my favorite comfort food! It's so cozy and satisfying on a cold day.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

3-4 carrots, thinly sliced

5 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 14.4-ounce package frozen pearl onions

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups cooked chopped chicken

Four to six cooked biscuits

Directions:

In a 5 quart Dutch oven or large heavy pot, heat butter over medium high heat. Add carrots, celery, and onions; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 7-10 minutes. Sprinkle vegetables with flour, stir in milk, broth, and thyme. Cook until liquid is thickened, stirring occasionally about 2-3 minutes. Add chicken; simmer until cooked through about 3-5 minutes. Serve chicken stew over a hot biscuit split in half.