Turkey Pesto Roll ups are a perfect game day snack

Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on a tortilla. Spread 1 - 2 tablespoons pesto over the mayonnaise. Place two slices of turkey and two slices of cheese over the pesto followed by arugula (about a 1/3- 1/2 cup). Roll up the tortilla tightly so there are no gaps. Leaving the seam side down, trim off and discard the ends, slice each roll into 3/4 inch slices.