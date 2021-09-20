Two Knoxville boys competing in USA Mullet Championship

These kids know the true meaning of business in the front, party in the back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two East Tennessee boys are hoping to win the title of Kids Mullet National Champion.

Denver Jobe of Halls and Jeffrey Reynolds of Knoxville made it into round two of the "Kids USA Mullet Championships."

They are truly rocking the "business in the front party in the back" style.

The top kids with the most likes on Facebook will move on to the final round.

The adult winner, Clint Duncan, is also from East Tennessee.

You can vote in round two through the end of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Then the top kids will go on to the final round.

Get voting so we can have more mullet champions than any other place in the country.

To vote for Denver, click this link and like his picture.