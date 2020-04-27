KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A few taps on a phone or tablet, and a patient can tell their nurse or doctor exactly what they need without saying a word using a new app called 'Speak For Myself-Voice.'

"I was a little skeptical in the beginning," said Nurse Manager Theresa Day, who works in the Emergency and Trauma Department at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. "We played with it in the office for a little bit and then took it out to a patient. We could immediately see that they could communicate better."

Nurse managers Theresa Day and Clay Kyle, who works in progressive care, were among the first to test the new app when it was in development last year.

Kyle said in her department, the majority of patients are unable to easily communicate for one reason or another.

"We always resorted to mostly lip reading because the patients got frustrated with the communication boards. It was just always a back and forth, trying to read their lips and just trying to figure out what it is that they needed," Kyle explained.

Rebecca Koszalinski, an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee is the brains behind the app that she released for free this month on the Apple App Store.

"Communication is important for everyone. We just felt like the right thing to do was to release it for free for everyone to use," Koszalinski said.

The app's release comes at a time when hospitals have visitor restrictions due to COVID-19.

The nurses who've used it say the app gives families peace of mind when they can't be there.

"This is a way that we can actually convey an actual message to the families if the patient has something they want to say. And, it gives the patient, more sense of security because they can actually speak," Day said.

Koszalinski never imagined her idea would be put to use during a pandemic, but she's grateful to be able to help.

"Here we are at a great point where we can now use it for this particular population," Koszalinski said.

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store. She developed it with the help of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation.