UT joins national virtual celebration of Douglass Day

This year's Douglass Day celebrations focus on an iconic activist with Tennessee ties; Mary Church Terrell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is joining in national, virtual celebrations for February's annual Douglass Day.

The holiday, traditionally celebrated on Feb. 14 but moved to Feb. 12 in 2021, honors the father of the Civil Rights Era: Frederick Douglass.

This year's celebrations include a transcribe-a-thon with papers of Tennessee's own Mary Church Terrell. Terrell, a writer, educator and activist, was born in 1863 in Memphis, Tennessee and became one of the founders and charter members of the NAACP.

In addition to the transcribe-a-thon, UT is hosting three Black female leaders from the community to take part in lectures and discussions throughout the virtual event that lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Dr. Shayla Nunnally, Dr. Briggitte Fielder and Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin are this year's honored guests.