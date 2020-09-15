KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vegetable Coconut Curry – Kerala Style
By Jes Thomas on Instagram @jessoulfood
Ingredients:
1 & 1/2 T oil (coconut, vegetable or canola)
1/2 tsp mustard seeds
1 large onion, diced
2 jalapenos, seeded, minced
3 cloves of minced garlic
1 one inch piece of ginger root, minced
1 tomato, chopped
1 curry leave stem
2 T ground coriander
1/2 tsp garam masala
1/2 tsp asafetida
1/2 tsp turmeric
1/2 T Salt
1/2 Cauliflower, cut into bite sized florets
1 large potato, peeled and cubed
8 ounces of frozen vegetables
1 can coconut milk (regular or low fat)
Directions:
In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and STAND BACK. They will pop and crackle so guard your face. Then add the onion, jalapenos, garlic & ginger. Stir well and cook for about 5 minutes until onions are softened. Add one chopped tomato and mix it into the aromatics. Fold in the leaves from the stem of a curry leaf. Add all the ground spices and salt and mix well. Cook for 3-5 minutes so they get a little brown. Add all your vegetables, making sure they are all coated in the spice mixture. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes. Check for doneness. If the potato and cauliflower are soft, add in one can of coconut milk. Stir well and cook until thoroughly heated.
Serve over steamed rice.
Sign up for a UTK Culinary Institute Virtual Cooking class with Jes held on September 17th.
Ingredients can be found at:
INDIA MARKET
1645 Downtown W Blvd #26,
Knoxville, TN 37919