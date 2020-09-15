Vegetable Coconut Curry – Kerala Style

In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and STAND BACK. They will pop and crackle so guard your face. Then add the onion, jalapenos, garlic & ginger. Stir well and cook for about 5 minutes until onions are softened. Add one chopped tomato and mix it into the aromatics. Fold in the leaves from the stem of a curry leaf. Add all the ground spices and salt and mix well. Cook for 3-5 minutes so they get a little brown. Add all your vegetables, making sure they are all coated in the spice mixture. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes. Check for doneness. If the potato and cauliflower are soft, add in one can of coconut milk. Stir well and cook until thoroughly heated.