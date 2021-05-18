Jes Thomas makes a delicious corncake recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cahapas – Venezuelan griddle corncakes

Presented by Jes Thomas

@jessoulfood on Instagram

Jes writee:

This Venezuelan street food is delicious for brunch. Using only corn products makes it gluten free. The cheese and the butter combine with the sweet corn flavor for an out of this world flavor!

Ingredients:

1 15oz can corn kernels, drained (or 2 Cups fresh or frozen kernels)

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

4 T corn flour (masa harina)

1 T sugar

1 tsp salt

2-4 T butter

1 Cup shredded mozzarella (sliced cheese is traditional, but takes longer to melt)

Directions:

Add corn, egg, milk, corn flour, sugar, and salt in a blender and blend until a thick batter forms. Let stand for about 10 minutes for the mixture to thicken.

Preheat a frying pan, over medium heat.

When the pan is hot, add some butter to grease it.

Pour 1/3 cup of batter into the frying pan, making a circle around the pan.

Cook for 4-5 minutes and flip with a spatula. If it is sticking, add a pat of butter so when you flip it, the cooked cachapa will release. Cook for 3 more minutes until the cachapa is golden brown.

Place shredded mozzarella on the cachapa and let it melt. Fold the other half over the cheese.

Keep cooked capachas warm in the oven until all are cooked.