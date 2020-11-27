Voice winner Chris Blue announces he and wife are expecting a baby in April 2021

Singer Chris Blue has a new single out now and a video to come out soon. But, his biggest project will arrive in April of 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville-based singer Chris Blue has some exciting news to share with fans.

First, his new single Back 2 The Future is out now. Second, his video for that single will be out soon.

And, he's about to become a first-time father.

During a visit on Live at Five at Four, Blue announced that he and his wife, social media Influencer Stephanie Blue, are expecting a baby in April 2021. The pair married in July of 2017.

"We're having a baby," Blue told Russell Biven on Friday's show.



When asked if the couple plans on having a 'gender reveal' celebration, Blue said he wanted to.



I want to but she doesn't want to, right?," Blue said. "I think it would be a lot of fun,"

Either way, with the last name like Blue, Russell wondered if he's leaning more to having a baby boy.

"I'm going to be honest with you," Blue said. "It's not a secret, I want blue. I'm all for the blue. But, it it's a pink, as long as it's healthy, that's the most important thing."