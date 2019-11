KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Hot strawberry drink mix

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups nonfat dry milk powder

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup strawberry or chocolate drink mix

1/2 c. powdered sugar

1/3 c. dry buttermilk blend powder

1/3 c. powdered non dairy creamer

Directions

Mix all ingredients except marshmallows in a sealable container. Keeps well.

To use

1/3 c. mix

3/4 c. boiling water



Mix well and top with marshmallows.