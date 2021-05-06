Wartburg 8-year-old who creates videos about hunting and fishing hopes to inspire

"He just does this random cool stuff that you wouldn't expect an 8-year-old to do," his friend Allie Aytes said.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — He may be little, but Dawson "Thumper" Justes has a big personality.

The 8-year-old from Wartburg, Tennessee and his friend Allie Aytes started making videos during the pandemic about all of his outdoor hobbies like hunting, fishing and playing with his chickens.

"He just does this random cool stuff that you wouldn't expect an 8-year-old to do. And, so one day I was like, 'You know, somebody needs to film him and just see what happens.' So, I gave him my phone and said, 'Here you go,'" Aytes said.

"Woah, it's a monster!" Justes said in one of the videos as he reeled in a catfish. In another, the pint-sized outdoorsman gives his take on turkey hunting: "I'm a turkey whisperer."

Aytes said the videos have made Thumper a bit of a celebrity in their small town, and people frequently stop his dad to ask about future videos.