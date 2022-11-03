Ways to have a fun Spring Break 'staycation' in East Tennessee

With the price of gas soaring and East Tennessee weather all over the place, there are plenty of options in your own backyard of things to do on Spring Break.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring Break starts this weekend for many East Tennessee schools. You don't have to travel far to have a good break, though.

Gas prices are high, East Tennessee weather is all over the place and the cost to do pretty much anything can get expensive quickly.

Here are some ideas right in our own backyard of how to have a perfectly fun Spring Break staycation right here at home.

Blount County

Take advantage of the natural scenery and great outdoors with all Blount County has to offer! Townsend is an easy day trip, filled with more fresh air than you know what to do with.

Tuckaleechee Caverns is open for the season. Explore the "Greatest Site Under the Smokies” and explore the caves.

Knox County

Head over to Zoo Knoxville for a chance to walk on the wild side. You can wander around with the family or sign your kids up for the Spring Break camp.

The Muse Knoxville will be open 7 days a week for chances to learn and play.

Downtown Knoxville offers walkable options for learning and exploring, with restaurants, museums and shops.

Go bowling at Maple Hall, eat an ice cream cone, take selfies or take a trip back in the past at the East Tennessee History Center.

You can also head over to the Sunsphere to get a new view of the Scruffy City with the freshly-opened observation deck.

No matter where you are in Knox County, a park isn't far away. Head to a greenway or walking path to play on playgrounds or take in the fresh air.

Sevier County

Dollywood will officially be open every day but Tuesdays and Thursdays in March. The theme park is ready for families to create memories and get a jumpstart on that cinnamon bread consumption.

If you want a little more serenity and time in nature, there are tons of hikes and trails to wander down in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

You can always venture into the many tourist attractions in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg like the Island, Titanic Museum or mini-golf.

There are plenty of ideas on VisitMySmokies.com.

Oak Ridge

The Children's Museum of Oak Ridge offers plenty of opportunities for kids to discover the history of the Secret City and enjoy hands-on activities.

The same goes for the American Museum of Science and Energy. There are learning tools and exhibits tailored to keep kids engaged.

At-Home Adventures

If all else fails, staying home can be made into its own Spring Break adventure!

Doing a puzzle, making a blanket fort and creating a backyard scavenger hunt are all ways to keep everyone occupied.