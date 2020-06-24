"We just hope to see smiles," Comfort Keepers delivers treats to seniors

The sweet delivery was part of Comfort Keepers' annual Day of Joy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "We just hope to see smiles," Edna Newman said as she and the team at Comfort Keepers sorted miniature bundt cakes into boxes at their Hardin Valley office Wednesday morning.

The international organization, which offers at-home services to senior citizens, is celebrating its second annual Day of Joy. They launched the holiday in 2019.

"We're going to go out and deliver all of these, along with balloons and happy faces. We just want to celebrate Joy," Newman said.

Newman explained that the organization isn't a medical one. They visit seniors to help them with everyday things like laundry, shopping, or just companionship.

"We've even gone on vacation with them," Newman said. "We go into people's homes and we take care of them. We want to make them happy. We want to give them joy."