KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's not a recess game you probably played growing up, but Gaga Ball is rolling into today's playgrounds full speed ahead.

The game is similar to dodgeball, but not as painful because you have to aim the squishy ball below the knees.

Students at Norwood Elementary School explain how it works.

"Everyone gets in the pit."

"There's a person who goes over and throws the ball up."

"It hits the ground three times." "Then we all play."

"You can't kick the ball. You have to hit it with your hands."

"If it hits you below the waist, you're out."

Students at Norwood Elementary School play Gaga Ball during recess.

WBIR

Norwood Elementary School installed the new Gaga Pit this school year through the Great Schools Partnership, a nonprofit that helps schools partner with businesses, churches, and groups in their community.

Students at Norwood Elementary School play Gaga Ball during recess.

WBIR

"We had an opportunity to partner with Lowe's over the summer at the beginning of this school year. Lowe's came out and measured the area. I told them what I wanted and where I wanted it because I had seen it at other schools. Over the course of the day, they were able to build the pit and get everything situated for this school year," explained Community Schools Resource Coordinator Jordan Frye.

Needless to say, it's a hit...literally.