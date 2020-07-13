Where you can learn how to preserve food like 18th-century Knoxvillians

From drying and salting to smoking and pickling, the all-day workshop covers it all.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs State Historic Site in South Knoxville will take visitors back in time on Saturday during a food preservation workshop called, 'Historic Food Preservation For Modern Times.'

"A lot of times, people think history is so removed, but it really is translatable," Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. "Essentially, all we really want to do is in these kinds of workshops that we provide is we want to get people in touch with that 18th-century model."

Interpreter Jim Buckenmyer will be teaching the workshop. He's practiced the old-time cooking method for more than 30 years and said it's an important skill to have.

"It's extremely important. Think about the meat shortage we just experienced. A lot of people were like, 'Oh well, I'll just fill my freezer.' Well, what if worse came to worst?" Buckenmyer said.

The workshop is Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marble Springs State Historic Site. The cost is $30, and reservations can be made online or by calling (865)-573-5508.

Participants will learn the following:

Survival Foods

Pemmican

Biscuits/Hard Tack

Parched Corn

Pocket Soup

Drying

Leather Britches

Herbs

Apples

Cherries

Naturally Dried

Beans

Corn

Peas

Wheat

Nuts

Salt Dry & Smoke

Meat

Lacto Fermentation

Pickles

Kraut

Root Cellar

Sweet Potatoes

Potatoes

Winter Squash

Apples (High Acid)