White Bean Soup with Sausage and Chard
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
2 Tsp. olive oil
1 sweet onion, chopped
1 (13 oz.) package smoked kielbasa sausage, cut into half moons
2 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 (15 oz.) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
4 cups chicken broth
1 dried bay leaf
1 bunch roughly chopped Swiss chard (stems and ribs removed)
Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish
Directions:
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high. Add onion and sausage.
Cook stirring occasionally, until onions are softened and translucent and sausage is cooked through, 5 – 7 minutes. Add garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add beans, broth and bay leaf.
Bring soup to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, simmer, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf.
Stir in chard. Cook, stirring often, until chard is wilted, 2 – 3 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan.
