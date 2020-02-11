Joy McCabe has found a "Souper" recipe to serve as the temperatures begin to dip.

White Bean Soup with Sausage and Chard

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

2 Tsp. olive oil

1 sweet onion, chopped

1 (13 oz.) package smoked kielbasa sausage, cut into half moons

2 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 (15 oz.) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups chicken broth

1 dried bay leaf

1 bunch roughly chopped Swiss chard (stems and ribs removed)

Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high. Add onion and sausage.

Cook stirring occasionally, until onions are softened and translucent and sausage is cooked through, 5 – 7 minutes. Add garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add beans, broth and bay leaf.

Bring soup to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, simmer, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf.

Stir in chard. Cook, stirring often, until chard is wilted, 2 – 3 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan.