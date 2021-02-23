YMCA hosts a week of outdoor events to help you 'play like a kid'

Hop on your bike, lace up your sneakers or throw on your hiking boots for a week full of outdoor activities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You're never too old to 'play' outside, and all week long, the YMCA of East Tennessee is hosting outdoor activities to get people off the couch and moving in this week's unseasonably warm weather.

People don't have to be YMCA members to participate, either.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. participants can grab their helmets and bikes before meeting at the Cansler YMCA in North Knoxville for a group ride through town.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. participants will start at the downtown YMCA and jog through the area for an evening social run. When they finish, they can loosen up with a virtual dance party on Facebook LIVE at 8 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 26, participants can explore the serene trails of Seven Islands State Birding Park during a group hike at 10 a.m. and on Saturday, the week ends with a group mountain biking excursion at Baker's Creek.

The purpose of the week's events is to find a way to add 'play' into each day. It's part of the YMCA's six-week RESET challenge to help people reset their minds and body during 2021.