You haven't fully experienced Ijams Nature Center until you've visited at night

The popular night hike events are returning every first Friday of the month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s one of the most popular events at Ijams Nature Center: the night hike.

Development Director Cindy Hassil said that while the daytime provides hikers with beautiful views, visitors hear all sorts of sounds they normally wouldn’t during their visit after the sun goes down.

“It’s totally different at night," she said. "During the day you can see a lot of things, but many of the animals that are nocturnal are sleeping, so you hear them moving around. You can hear the owl calls. You can hear the different sounds that happen in the night like Spring Peepers, which are frogs."

The night hikes return Friday, March 5, 2021, and will continue every first Friday of the month when the sun begins to set.

Naturalists will guide participants through the moonlight trails while teaching them owl calls and leading the group through a series of activities.