KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Leap Salmon
Prepared by Chef Amy with Finn's Restaurant & Tavern
Ingredients
Fresh Salmon (8 oz. or less)
1 Yukon Gold Potato
Tartar sauce
Mango Sauce
Olive oil or oil blend
Directions
Coat salmon with 1 Tbs.Tartar Sauce
Using a potato slicer or vegetable grater, grate potato (skin off) and let shavings soak in water to rinse the starch.
Towel dry potato shavings
Place shavings on top of Tartar sauce
Wrap lightly with plastic wrap and let salmonsit for 1 hour
Heat oil in pan on medium heat (olive oil or blend-coat bottom of pan)
Sear both sides and finish in the oven until you reach your desired temperature.