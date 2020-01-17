KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Leap Salmon

Prepared by Chef Amy with Finn's Restaurant & Tavern

Ingredients

Fresh Salmon (8 oz. or less)

1 Yukon Gold Potato

Tartar sauce

Mango Sauce

Olive oil or oil blend

Directions



Coat salmon with 1 Tbs.Tartar Sauce



Using a potato slicer or vegetable grater, grate potato (skin off) and let shavings soak in water to rinse the starch.

Towel dry potato shavings

Place shavings on top of Tartar sauce



Wrap lightly with plastic wrap and let salmonsit for 1 hour

Heat oil in pan on medium heat (olive oil or blend-coat bottom of pan)



Sear both sides and finish in the oven until you reach your desired temperature.