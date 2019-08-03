Grasshopper Trifle
Prepared by Leah Teno with the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients:

1 chocolate cake

Cream Cheese mixture:

2 8 oz. packages of cream cheese (softened)
1 c. powdered sugar
1 16 oz.tub of cool whip,
1/2 c. chopped chocolate
3-5 drops of green food coloring
1/2 tsp. mint extract

Ganache:    

3/4 c. chocolate chips
3/4 c. heavy cream

Directions:

Cut cake into cubes

Mix cream cheese with powdered sugar. Add cool whip, mint extract, food coloring and chopped chocolate.

Make Ganache.

Heat cream in microwave for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Pour over chocolate chips.  Let sit for 2-3 minutes. Stir to combine.

Assemble:

Layer cake cubes, cream cheese mixture, Ganache to fill trifle bowl

Top with chopped Andes Mints.