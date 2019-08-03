Grasshopper Trifle
Prepared by Leah Teno with the Museum of Appalachia
Ingredients:
1 chocolate cake
Cream Cheese mixture:
2 8 oz. packages of cream cheese (softened)
1 c. powdered sugar
1 16 oz.tub of cool whip,
1/2 c. chopped chocolate
3-5 drops of green food coloring
1/2 tsp. mint extract
Ganache:
3/4 c. chocolate chips
3/4 c. heavy cream
Directions:
Cut cake into cubes
Mix cream cheese with powdered sugar. Add cool whip, mint extract, food coloring and chopped chocolate.
Make Ganache.
Heat cream in microwave for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Pour over chocolate chips. Let sit for 2-3 minutes. Stir to combine.
Assemble:
Layer cake cubes, cream cheese mixture, Ganache to fill trifle bowl
Top with chopped Andes Mints.