Five people were sent to the hospital for non-serious injuries Tuesday in two separate Knox County school bus incidents that occurred an hour apart from each other Tuesday.

The first happened in the Farragut area of Knoxville. The Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Schools said 43 children from Farragut Primary and Farragut Intermediate were on Bus 933 when it had to brake hard to avoid crashing into another vehicle on Kingston Pike around 3:39 p.m.

Five students on that bus complained of minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The second crash happened in Powell around 4:38 p.m.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools said a pickup truck crossed the center line on Beaver Creek Drive and hit the bus, which serves Richard Yoakley School in Northeast Knoxville.

The driver, a teacher's aid, and a 14-year old student were on the bus and were all transported to the hospital to be checked out. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital. KCS said none of their injuries appeared to be serious.