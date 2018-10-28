Knoxville — Five Tennessee Powerball players won big Saturday night.

Two players won $150,000 in Memphis and Alcoa, and three players won $50,000 in Kingsport, Mosheim and Hixson.

The players matched four numbers plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000.

The Memphis and Alcoa players added the Power Play for an extra dollar, so the prize was multiplied by the multiplier number drawn last night, which was three.

The Powerball jackpot of $687.8 million was won by a player in New York and one in Iowa, who will split the prize.

No additional information about the Tennessee winners is available until the prizes are claimed.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and a powerball of 04.

© 2018 WBIR