Fla. woman killed in motorcycle crash on Cherohala Skyway

The crash happened about 3:37 p.m. Wednesday.

A Panama City, Fla., woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding lost control on the scenic Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The woman was identified as Debra Meek, age 63.

According to a preliminary THP report, Meek was a passenger on an eastbound Victory Cross Country driven by Paul Butler, 62, of Pensacola, Fla.

The motorcycle was rounding a curve a little after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the back tire fell off the road. Butler lost control and laid the motorcycle down "as the rear passenger came into contact with the guardrail," according to the report.

Butler suffered injuries.