During the winter, it's often tempting to book a flight to Florida where the weather is warmer.

This December, American Eagle, a regional partner of American Airlines will begin daily, nonstop flights between McGhee Tyson Airport and Miami International Airport, according to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

The flights will begin Dec. 19, 2018.

All flights will be flown on 50-seat Embraer 145 jets.

The daily flight schedule will be as follows:

From TYS to MIA, departs at 5:40 a.m. and arrives at 7:56 a.m. Departs at 7:08 p.m. and arrives at 9:34 p.m. The flights from MIA to TYS includes one that departs at 4:27 p.m. and arrives at 6:43 a.m. and another that departs at 9:35 p.m. and arrives at 11:51 p.m.

Miami joins 21 other nonstop destinations available from McGhee Tyson Airport. To view the full list

of nonstop destinations, visit www.flyknoxville.com/destinations.

“This schedule allows business travelers a full day in Miami with the option to catch a flight home in

the evening.” said Eddie Mannis, Chairman of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s Board of

Commissioners. “These flights also give travelers a nonstop flight into American’s hub at MIA,

which offers an extensive network of flights to the Caribbean, Latin America, and South America

making them great options for both business and leisure travelers.”

Flights are now available for purchase. To book a nonstop flight to Miami, visit www.aa.com.

