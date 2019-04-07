SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — One Hancock County family is living in fear that their house will slide down a mountain.

Rita Raleigh has felt this way for months after the historic flooding in February washed away half of her yard in Sneedville.

That yard continues to erode, bringing her trailer home closer to the edge of the mountain it sits atop.

"This indentation I'm stepping on is going to be the next crack," said Raleigh. "You can actually feel it."

After praying the ground stays firm, she's forced to say goodbye to her favorite views from the top of the county.

"Time is running out," said Raleigh. "We are just at the point now to where we have got to go."

But it's expensive to move a trailer, and Raleigh has been denied assistance from every place she's applied.

"We've just not been able to get anywhere with any of these agencies," she said.

Her struggle made her son take action.

"Just kind of inspired me to kind of help them and some other families," said Raleigh's son Mike Mosier.

This weekend he's holding a benefit event in Morristown, hoping to raise money for his mom as well as two families in Kodak and Seymour.

"One lady's house is actually broken in half, split right down the middle," said Mosier. "The other lady's foundation fell in and her house buckled."

The all-day-long fundraiser is on Saturday, July 6, at the Colboch Harley-Davidson in Morristown.

It starts at 10 a.m. with a motorcycle ride, $10 for riders and $5 for passengers.

Three concerts will start on the lawn at 4 p.m.

There will be an auction sponsored by local donors, and food will be available for purchase on site. All donations will go toward helping these flood victims.

"If we step up as a community and as a whole, I think we can really do something to help these families," said Mosier.

Families like his mom, waiting for help on the top of her mountain.

"It just made my heart just swell because I just thought what a blessing it was to have such a wonderful son," said Raleigh.

Want to help but can't make it to Morristown this weekend? You can donate to these families here.