Crews still working to fix flooding at apartment complex near UT campus

Knoxville fire crews rescued four people from the roads during Thursday's early morning severe thunderstorms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City crews are still working to drain water near an apartment complex on 23rd Street, near the University of Tennessee campus, after Thursday morning's severe thunderstorms.

Chris Howley, Knoxville's stormwater engineering chief, said crews spent the day investigating why the drainage system was not working as it should.

"As we have gone downstream and started identifying and opening up some of the locations, we have identified a point where water is freely flowing and a point where it is still backing up," he said. "And so we kind of have isolated the location where we believe some obstruction to be."

Howley said the city is currently coordinating efforts to install a pump that will help drain some of the water that remains just outside University Walk apartments.

Anna Dozier, a UT student who lives at University Walk, said she experienced the impact of the thunderstorms firsthand.

"I woke up for work at around 7 a.m. and, we have a GroupMe chat for our apartment, and I checked it and I saw pictures of the flooding," she said. "So I went, looked out my window and I saw my car was completely flooded."

She said she had filed her insurance claim and was waiting to hear back from them. However, she said there were many others in her same situation.

"They [the cars] are all totaled, completely," she said. "The water level has completely risen up into our cars. We are just going to have to get new ones, I suppose, with the money we get from insurance."