Great Smoky Mountains — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced great fortune with minimal damage from the remnants of Hurricane Florence blowing through the mountains Sunday and Monday.

"We had sustained winds of 25 miles per hour, gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in the higher elevations, and with that came downed trees all across the park," said Jamie Sanders, GSMNP spokesperson. "Overall, the damage was minimal and our crews were able to get the roads cleared quickly."

Crews in the Great Smoky Mountains clear trees downed by the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

The park closed most of its roads and campgrounds this weekend to play it safe with the historic tropical system. The Smokies were fortunate to have the storm steer to the north and east of the park. Only a couple of inches of rain fell in the Great Smoky Mountains while Mount Mitchell in North Carolina measured more than a foot of rain.

"The forecast was for 8 to 10 inches of rain in the national park, but the rainfall at the highest point in Mount LeConte was fortunately only a couple of inches," said GSMNP spokesperson Jamie Sanders.

Crews cleared downed trees, debris, and a few small landslides from Little River Road. All main roads through the park were open by noon Monday. The main areas that remained closed are in the Balsam areas on the North Carolina side of the park due to an ongoing weather advisory overnight.

Mount LeConte remained in a soup of clouds and rain showers on Monday after enduring the remnants of Hurricane Florence over the weekend.

"The biggest concern that we have is our hikers going out. There can still be strong winds, there's still potential for rains, and be prepared for that along with any water crossings that might not be passable," said Sanders.

Aside from some soupy and sometimes stormy conditions, the historic tropical system Florence spared the Smokies.

"Definitely, it could have been much worse. It was very minimal damages here and we're very thankful for that," said Sanders.

Message boards on I-40 in East Tennessee urge Hurricane Florence evacuees returning to North Carolina to use caution and check the safety of planned routes.

There was no major flooding anywhere in the national park or on any of the main routes outside the park in East Tennessee. TDOT's primary concern was the safety of evacuees headed back to the Carolinas.

"We do know there are a lot more people on our roadways in Tennessee over the past few days with people evacuating the Carolinas ahead of Florence. If they are going to be heading back, they need to use extreme caution. If you're driving into North Carolina, South Carolina, contact those departments of transportation for the latest on those roadways," said Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesperson.

