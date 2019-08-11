The flu is hitting Tennessee hard.

According to a local doctor Tennessee is in the top ten in the country for the disease.

“This appears to be one of the worst ones we’ve seen in the last probably ten years. A lot of early cases, earlier in the season than what we normally see,” said Dr. Chad Kurzynske at Hermitage Primary Care.

Dr. Kurzynske said both children and adults coming in with the flu.

“Right now we’ll you know see one or two a day, but when we get into December, January, march I’ll personally see 3 or 4 flu cases a day.”

Kurzynske said the key is to catch those warning signs early.

“Fever and severe myalgias, headache, those symptoms are really significant triggers to say, could this be the flu.”

The most common medicine a doctor will prescribe if you’re diagnosed with the flu is Tamiflu.

It’s a twice day medication you take for 5 days, but there’s another option out there, Xofluza.

“The initial returns on Xofluza seem to be promising. Plus the benefit of having to take the medicine just once versus for 5 days increases patient compliance with the meds,” said Kurzynske.

Both medicines do the same job.

The real difference is just taking Tamiflu for 5 days versus taking Xofluza just once.

“You want to capture it in the 48 hours process because the way these medicines work they basically prevent the flu virus from replicating thus shortening the disease process.”

Doctors continue to stress the importance of washing your hands and getting the flu vaccine.