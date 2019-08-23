KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — He's on his way!

Marvin the red panda cub is traveling across the country on Friday, from the Idaho Falls Zoo to Zoo Knoxville. You can follow his journey on social media, or right here with us!

The little guy was rejected by his mother after his twin died in June, and while he's been getting lots of love and good care in Idaho Falls, it will be better for him to be raised with his own kind.

Isn't he just the cutest little thing!?!?

Idaho Falls Zoo/Zoo Knoxville

"Little Marvin, we all love him," said David Pennock, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.

Marvin was the first red panda cub born at that zoo, and the keepers and public adore him. It's tough to see him go, but it's really what's best for him.

"We can give him all the love we can, but can't teach him to be a panda," said Pennock.

Marvin will be hand-raised with a Zoo Knoxville cub and two other orphan cubs from the Cleveland Zoo.

On Thursday, Zoo Knoxville keepers flew to Idaho Falls to meet Marvin and his caregivers.

Despite some teasing when they arrived, they got a warm welcome!

After one last night in Idaho, Marvin set out for his excellent adventure Friday morning. They are documenting their journey on social media.

They are due to arrive at Zoo Knoxville at 5 p.m.!