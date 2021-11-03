Food City and Home Federal Bank raise more than $57,000 total for Project Help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville-area businesses raised more than $57,000 this year as part of the 20th annual Project Help Share the Warmth campaign.
Food City raised $53,445, and Home Federal Bank raised $3,748 for a total of $57,193 for Project Help.
The promotion ran from January 6 to February 2 at Knoxville area locations. During the campaign, shoppers were invited to make a dollar contribution at check-out to help others in need.
The money raised from the event will go to help provide locals in need within the KUB service area with heating assistance during the cold weather season.