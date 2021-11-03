Food City and Home Federal Bank raise more than $57,000 total for Project Help

The money will go to help provide heating assistance to locals in need during the cold weather season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville-area businesses raised more than $57,000 this year as part of the 20th annual Project Help Share the Warmth campaign.

Food City raised $53,445, and Home Federal Bank raised $3,748 for a total of $57,193 for Project Help.

The promotion ran from January 6 to February 2 at Knoxville area locations. During the campaign, shoppers were invited to make a dollar contribution at check-out to help others in need.