One of downtown Knoxville's most iconic restaurants is receiving some extra attention after being recognized in a recent Food Network piece on the top places to eat.

Layla Khoury-Hanold and the Food Network took a trip through all 50 states to find the most notable diners serving up the best greasy spoon dishes in each.

Out of all the diners in the state of Tennessee -- it was Pete's Restaurant in downtown Knoxville earning that recognition.

"Pull up a counter seat and pore over the classic diner menu," Khoury-Hanold said. " If it's morning, opt for Pete's breakfast, which comes with two eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, and toast or a biscuit (you want the biscuit, with gravy)."

Pete's said it was proud to hear about the recognition.

Pete and Rita Natour have been familiar smiling faces in the Knoxville community for many years after opening their restaurant in 1986. After all these years, they and their sons are still working behind the counter and serving customers, especially on busy gameday mornings when people from all around line out the door.

