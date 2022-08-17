Food trucks from East TN heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from floods

An organizer behind the effort said more than enough food trucks have already said they're willing and ready to volunteer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of food trucks from East Tennessee is mobilizing and is heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from the recent devastating floods.

Tom Fitzharris is organizing the effort and said more than enough food trucks already told him they're willing and ready to volunteer. He owns TK's Gourmet Food Wagon.

They are still trying to find a place to set up shop and serve people as they try to rebuild after the floods.

"We have eight or ten food trucks that are willing to go up there with 100% of the money coming out of all the food trucks' pockets. We just wanted to help out and go feed people," he said.