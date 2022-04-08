Food Waste Awareness Week event to be held in Knoxville on April 9

TDEC’s Office of Sustainable Practices is implementing the event through its Get Food Smart TN program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation (TDEC) along with other partners will host an event for Food Waste Awareness Week in Knoxville on April 9.

The event will take place at Crafty Bastard Brewery located at 6 Emory Place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a press release, the event aims to raise awareness of the importance of food waste and encourage people to take action to reduce waste and increase food recovery and diversion.

Brewers across Tennessee are partnering with local bakeries to take their unsold bread and turn it into a limited-release brew., officials said.

TDEC’s Office of Sustainable Practices is implementing the event through its Get Food Smart TN program.

Attendees can participate in a statewide food drive by donating non-perishable food items, or a location can be found here.